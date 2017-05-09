Man accused of biting officer, leading authorities on chase

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
A bear was spotted at a golf course at Barefoot Resort and Golf in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday. The resort posted an image of the bear, which appears to be a black bear, to its Facebook page, with the caption: “Another fun day at ‘Bear’ foot.”More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
