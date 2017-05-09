Man accused of biting officer, leading authorities on chase

A Shreveport man faces seven charges after reportedly leading police and sheriff's deputies on a car and foot chase then biting an officer Tuesday.

Michael Atkins, 27, of Shreveport, has been charged with felony theft, aggravated battery, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, burglary and battery of a Shreveport police officer.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of a robbery just after noon Tuesday, according to a news release.

A homeowner said he caught a man stealing a welding machine and trailer from his home.

When the homeowner attempted to stop the man from leaving, the robber allegedly rammed his vehicle and fled the scene.

A sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle on Wallace Lake Road that matched the description of the one being used by the robber, authorities said.

The deputy followed the vehicle to Linwood at Hemperly avenues, where it was left abandoned. Both of its front tires were flat.

The robbery suspect then reportedly led authorities on a foot chase during which he was spotted as he jumped several fences.

He then was caught allegedly breaking into a car in the 9500 block of Bonnydune Drive.

That's about a half mile from where the other vehicle was abandoned.

He bit a Shreveport police officer as he was being arrested, authorities said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.