CHRISTUS Grace Home hospice in Shreveport to close, relocate

CHRISTUS' Grace Home for the terminally ill is expected to be moved from the building it has been in since 1996. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

A longtime Shreveport health care center will be shutting its doors later this summer.

CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier announced Tuesday that it is closing and relocating Grace Home, the only community residential hospice in Northwest Louisiana.

Patients will be moved from its location on Margaret Place to inpatient beds adjacent to the 1 South nursing unit at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center, health system leaders said.

The health system's inpatient rehabilitation unit, now in the hospital, then will be relocated to the Grace Home building.

“We are at capacity with our inpatient beds and need the additional room,” said Isaac Palmer, the health system's CEO.

Grace Home opened its doors in 1996 with 16 beds as a residential hospice designed specifically for the care of the terminally ill.

The facility provides 24-hour nursing care for its patients as they are taken care of in their last days.

According to Grace Home's website, each room there is equipped with a private patio, a walk-in closet and a private bathroom and shower designed for weakened or disabled patients.

“Moving Grace Home will also allow us to better and more quickly provide for the acute care and any medical complications of our Grace Home patients inside the hospital.”

Inpatient rehabilitation is expected to be fully moved into the former Grace Home building by July 1.

