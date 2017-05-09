Shreve Memorial Library to announce summer programs

Shreve Memorial Library will have an event announcing its summer programs on Tuesday afternoon.

The event will be held at 6 p.m at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church at 1915 Grover Place.

The event is being held by the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association.

During the event, the association's president, Heather DuBois, will talk about this summer's activities at all Shreveport libraries.

For a list of upcoming events at Shreve Memorial Libraries, visit their website at www.shreve-lib.org.

