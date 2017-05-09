EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Pills stolen from SPD evidence room

Five years ago, 14,000 hydrocodone pills were discovered stolen from the Shreveport Police Department's evidence room. It didn't take investigators long to discover a police officer was likely responsible for stealing the pills. Now, half a decade later no charges have ever been filed.

In a KSLA News 12 App exclusive experience, you can swipe through the photos above to explore what the evidence room looked like close to the time the pills were stolen. Watch our full investigation tonight on KSLA News 12 at 10.