Body found in Black Bayou

Caddo Parish deputies are recovering a body from Black Bayou near where a teen went missing on Saturday evening.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the body has not been identified as the missing teen, but they say the search for the teen has been suspended for the day.

Crews with the CPSO Marine Unit, CPSO Dive Team and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have searched for the boy since Saturday evening.

Divers have focused their efforts on searching a small area about 100 feet wide. However, the search has been difficult due to underwater debris such as trees, stumps, logs and fishing lines.

The 14-year-old boy reportedly went under water when the boat he and his three other friends were in capsized. The other boys aged 15, 16 and 17 attempted to help the 14-year-old but were unable to, according to a news release.

They were able to swim to safety, and one was able to flag down a driver and call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more details become available.

