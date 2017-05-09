Now is the time to start planting bedding plants

Every year, many of us use summer bedding plants to create a beautiful landscape every gardener dreams about.

And now is the time to start planting them.

However, if you do it wrong, your dream could turn into a nightmare.

Mark Walton, co-owner of Garrison's Greenwood Gardens Nursery, said people need plants that can take the heat.

Angelonia, gold plan tana, sweet potato vine, blue daze, caladiums and shade and coleus are all types of summer bedding plants Walton would recommend.

But before you start planting, you need to make sure you have a good soil.

As the old saying goes, "You don't want to put a $5 plant in a 5-cent hole".

"A poor soil that is poorly drained lacks nutrition. You're just going to be asking for trouble. You're going to be subject to more fungus and disease. You're going to have more weeds," said Walton.

"The big thing is that you need to have good soil. I can't emphasize that enough"

Even though it's going to get hot this summer, not every plant is going to need the same amount of water or sunshine.

Believe it or not, some plants prefer the shade.

"If you're a beginning gardener, you probably want to come to the nursery and tell the sales person where the bed is situated north, south, east or west and any information about [surrounding] trees," said Walton.

Remember, when it comes to gardening, it's always a revolving door here in the ArkLaTex.

Walton said if you wait too long to plant, then it's probably not going to grow right and he would recommend planting something else.

Even though many plants like the warm and wet weather, it's not good for all plants.

When it's warm and wet, solanaceous crops such as tomatoes, eggplant and bell peppers can be affected by the disease Southern bacterial wilt.



Tomato plants infected with Southern bacterial wilt. (Source: Raj Singh/LSU AgCenter)

Experts say there is not an effective chemical treatment and recommend that you avoid planting crops in infested fields and plant on raised beds.

