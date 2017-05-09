Caller tips land two men in jail on stolen items

Brandon Kelly, 29, and Arlannia Bobb, 27 were both taken into custody over last weekend (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Two calls to Natchitoches police landed two men in jail on charges for stealing things, including a vehicle.

Police say 29-year-old Brandon Kelly and 27-year-old Arlannia Bobb were both arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

On Saturday, officers got a tip at 2:40 p.m. about a stolen vehicle found on Brahma Drive, according to a news release.

Officers were able to find the car on the road and when the driver refused to stop, police were led on a short chase that ended in the 400 block of Julia Street.

The driver and his passenger ran away. A police K-9 was used to track the pair but only one of them was caught.

Bobb was taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated flight from an officer.

The next day, Natchitoches police received another call that Kelly was at a home in the 700 block of Brahma Drive.

Kelly was found in an apartment closet and arrested. He was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated flight from a police officer. He was also charged with simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle because of an unrelated complaint from February.

