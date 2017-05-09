Bossier Sheriff warns residents about scam targeting churches

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning area residents about what they call a scam targeting local churches in order to "milk the church out of money."

Authorities say the scammers email the church to ask them to send a wire transfer. The email comes complete with instructions detailing who and where to send the money.

According to the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force, the emails seem to come from the church pastor.

The scammer is presumed to hope the recipient of the email might not notice the slight difference in the domain and think it’s from a trusted sender or someone they know.

Detectives believe the scam may use malware and warn residents to pay close attention to the actual email address from where it was sent.

Here are some other tips Bossier sheriffs have for anyone who suspects their church or company may have been scammed:

Contact your local FBI or U.S. Secret Service office immediately to report a “business email compromise” scheme.

Contact both your financial institution and the receiving financial institution to request that they halt or unwind the transfer if a wire transfer was actually processed.

Seek advice from counsel about any legal obligations or protections you may have related to this situation, such as potential insurance coverage for any loss.

Change your controls to minimize the risk of something similar happening again, and don’t think you need to sweep it under the rug.

Make sure that employees know about the scam, how it was perpetrated, and that they can be a gateway for the scammer is important in motivating employees to remain vigilant.

As always, you can report scams or any other types of crimes to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

