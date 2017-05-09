Man uninjured after rollover crash

A man was able to walk away unharmed after his SUV rolled onto a Shreveport sidewalk on Boss Avenue Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A man was able to walk away unharmed after his SUV rolled onto a Shreveport sidewalk Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Boss Avenue.

Police say the man may have a medical condition that caused him to leave the roadway and flip his SUV onto the sidewalk.

No injuries were reported and the man was not cited.

The man was the only person in the car and no other vehicles were involved, according to police.

Traffic was not impacted by the crash.

