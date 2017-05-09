Shreveport juvenile suffers life-threatening stabbing attack

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A Shreveport juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Monday afternoon.

Police say he was walking north on Linear Street towards the Willie Mays Street intersection around 4:45 p.m. when another teen came up and stabbed him.

The victim was able to escape to a house on Jessie Owens Street and was then taken to University Health hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim's identity or condition has not been released.

The attacker is described as being about 16-years-old and was reportedly wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

