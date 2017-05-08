Hospital releases man wounded in officer-involved shooting - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Hospital releases man wounded in officer-involved shooting

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
Brian Poole, 41 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Brian Poole, 41 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The mother of a man who was shot by a Shreveport police officer says he has been released from the hospital but against her wishes.

The mother of 41-year-old Brian Poole thinks he still has a long road to recovery from his wounds and should not have been released from the hospital.

Poole was shot March 31 by Cpl. Jon Briceno after refusing to comply with officers' commands then reaching into the bed of his truck.

Authorities said officers feared Poole was reaching for a gun. 

Briceno was placed on departmental leave the same date.

Poole's attorney says a decision in that case could come sometime next week. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly