Hospital releases man wounded in officer-involved shooting

Shreveport police have released the name of an officer involved in a shooting on Friday morning.

Multiple police units respond to the scene of officer-involved shooting. (Source: KSLA News 12)

SPD releases name of officer involved in Friday morning shooting

Shreveport police have identified the man that was involved in an officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday morning.

The Shreveport police officer accused of pulling the trigger on a suspect in late March has a history of use of force complaints, public records show.

Multiple police units responded to the scene of officer-involved shooting. (Source: KSLA News 12)

12 Investigates: Officer accused of shooting suspect had history of use of force complaints

The mother of a man who was shot by a Shreveport police officer says he has been released from the hospital but against her wishes.

The mother of 41-year-old Brian Poole thinks he still has a long road to recovery from his wounds and should not have been released from the hospital.

Poole was shot March 31 by Cpl. Jon Briceno after refusing to comply with officers' commands then reaching into the bed of his truck.

Authorities said officers feared Poole was reaching for a gun.

Briceno was placed on departmental leave the same date.

Poole's attorney says a decision in that case could come sometime next week.

