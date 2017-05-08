1 person flown to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck in Natchitoches

Three vehicles were involved in a wreck about 4 p.m. May 8 at Louisiana Highway 6 at Louisiana Highway 117 at Hagewood in Natchitoches Parish. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Life Air Rescue flew one person to University Health in Shreveport following a wreck in Natchitoches Parish.

It happened about 4 p.m. May 8 at Louisiana Highway 6 at Louisiana Highway 117 at Hagewood, the Sheriff's Office reports.

That's about 9 miles west of Natchitoches and 8 miles north of Provencal

The wreck involved three vehicles.

The identities of those involved and the extent of injuries were not immediately available.

Louisiana State Police and personnel from Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Natchitoches Parish Fire Districts 4 and 6 also responded.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.