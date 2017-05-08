Caddo moving forward with plans to merge BTW, Fair Park

Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree says his district is proceeding with plans to merge two failing Shreveport high schools, turning one of them into a middle school.

On Monday, he acknowledged but would not comment directly on a lawsuit filed by an alumni group.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Goree says merging Booker T. Washington and Fair Park high schools is in the best interest of the students.

"I am confident that the new school configurations and our improvement efforts are not only in the best interest of our students now, but are also in the best interest of the long-term success of our students."

Parents of Booker T. Washington and Fair Park students have been notified where their children will attend classes, he said.

Teachers have been reassigned.

Ambassador groups have been formed to help with the transition.

And renovations are underway at the two campuses.

There also are plans to handle security concerns, Goree said during a media gathering earlier Monday.

"They'll be fine. We are not worried about security at all.

"Now will we make the appropriate adjustments and make sure we have enough security? Absolutely. But they are not going to walk into a school full of police."

