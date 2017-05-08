Man jailed in connection with fatal shooting at Hollywood Mini Mart

Authorities say Terrell O. Lucky is accused of gunning down 23-year-old Carlos Taylor back on April 11, 2017. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a Shreveport convenience store.

Authorities say Terrell O. Lucky is accused of gunning down 23-year-old Carlos Taylor back on April 11, 2017.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hollywood Mini Mart located in the 3700 block of Hollywood Avenue.

Police say just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, members of the SPD Violent Crimes Unit arrived at a residence located in the 3700 block of Mayfield Street in order to execute a search warrant. That’s where they reportedly located Lucky.

Lucky was taken into police custody without incident.

He was transported to the Shreveport City Jail, where he faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org

