Shreveport man receives maximum possible sentence for rape of 8-year-old girl

A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty last April to attempted aggravated rape has received the maximum possible sentence.

Authorities say 28-year-old Cordero Ewing was sentenced to 30 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, by Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. Ewing on Monday.

Ewing pleaded guilty to a lesser charge April 20, 2016, in Mosely's courtroom in the midst of jury selection.

Ewing, originally from Homer, was arrested and incarcerated in October 2012, after he was accused of performing sexual acts on an 8-year-old girl. Due to the age of the victim, had he been convicted of the crime for which he was arrested, authorities say he could have been sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

According to authorities, the crime for which Ewing was arrested was reclassified under Louisiana Revised Statutes in 2015 as "first-degree rape."

Prosecutors were ADAs Britney A. Green and Ron Stamps. Ewing represented himself.

