Wind fells pilings, damaging temporary bridge on Sligo Road

Concrete pilings fell like dominoes, damaging the temporary bridge over Red Chute Bayou on Sligo Road in Bossier Parish.

As a result, the span is closed and traffic is being rerouted onto Caplis-Sligo Road.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development was advised of the damage a little before 1 p.m. Monday, spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.

The pilings were standing side by side, ready to be driven into the ground, when at least one was toppled by a wind gust, she said.

The other pilings fell in turn, with two striking and damaging the temporary bridge.

Crews now are assessing the extent of damage to the temporary bridge and further investigating how it happened.

Officials also will be looking at whether to continue stacking the pilings as they were, Buchanan said.

Meantime, she said, concrete slabs to repair the damage already are en route from Ruston.

Early estimates are that the repairs to the temporary span will take a few days but less than a week to complete, Buchanan said.

The temporary bridge is in place while workers construct a replacement span.

