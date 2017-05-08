Temporary bridge on Sligo Road closed

(DOTD) has announced that the temporary bridge in place for the construction of the new Red Chute bridge has been shut down. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) has announced that the temporary bridge in place for the construction of the new Red Chute bridge has been shut down.



In a release, officials say during construction, concrete pilings that were being moved fell following a gust of wind. This resulted in damage to a portion of the temporary bridge, which is now completely closed to traffic.



Crews are currently on site gathering further information about the incident and assessing damage to the temporary bridge.

Traffic is being re-routed onto Caplis-Sligo Road.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.