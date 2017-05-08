Temporary bridge on Sligo Road closed - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Temporary bridge on Sligo Road closed

Workers lay hot mix Sept. 2 over the approach slab to the Sligo Road bridge in southern Bossier Parish. (Source: LaDOTD) Workers lay hot mix Sept. 2 over the approach slab to the Sligo Road bridge in southern Bossier Parish. (Source: LaDOTD)
(DOTD) has announced that the temporary bridge in place for the construction of the new Red Chute bridge has been shut down.
Temporary bridge on Sligo Road closed. (Source: KSLA News 12) Temporary bridge on Sligo Road closed. (Source: KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) has announced that the temporary bridge in place for the construction of the new Red Chute bridge has been shut down.

In a release, officials say during construction, concrete pilings that were being moved fell following a gust of wind. This resulted in damage to a portion of the temporary bridge, which is now completely closed to traffic.

Crews are currently on site gathering further information about the incident and assessing damage to the temporary bridge.

Traffic is being re-routed onto Caplis-Sligo Road.

