Committee sets public hearings to determine future of Caddo Parish confederate monument

A Caddo Parish Commission citizen advisory committee has set up a series of hearings to get the public's input regarding the future of the 115-year-old Confederate monument located on the Caddo Parish Courthouse grounds.

The committee, formed last year to make non-binding suggestions for the future of the monument, reportedly consists of a diverse group of individuals from various organizations, backgrounds, and interests. All are interested parties in the future of the historic statue that marks the spot where the Confederate flag was lowered for the last time on land.

According to the committee, they will hold 4 public hearings: Thursday, May 11; Tuesday, May 16; Thursday, May 18; and Tuesday, May 23. All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and last no more than 90 minutes.

Cards will be provided at each meeting for the orderly participation of those who wish to speak, limited to three minutes apiece.

Committee members say they will audit remarks by the interested public and evaluate suggestions to be included in the recommendation to the parish commission.

The May 11 hearing will be at the Southern Hills Business Association, 9701 Baird Road. The May 16 hearing will be at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave. The May 18 hearing will be at Donnie Bickham Middle School, 7240 Old Mooringsport Road. The May 23 hearing will be at Broadmoor Middle Laboratory School, 441 Atlantic Ave. Members of the public not able to attend the hearings, but wishing to express themselves may do so by emailing comments to caddolrpcac@gmail.com or mailing to P.O. Box 52104 Shreveport, LA 71135.

The committee's options for its non-binding recommendation to the Commission range from outright removal or demolition, to creating companion or parallel monuments or memorials, to leaving the monument as it now exists.

The committee says they can also recommend a final resolution of the issue of ownership of the monument.

The monument was suggested by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the late 1890s and was funded in 1903 through contributions from the UDC, the public and the Caddo Parish Police Jury, the forerunner of today's Caddo Parish Commission.

