Woman alleges AR officers used excessive force arresting her son

A woman alleges that Texarkana, Ark., police used excessive force when they arrested her son.

Now she is sharing cellphone video of the encounter.

Texarkana, Ark., police say they arrested the convicted felon after a brief chase and struggle with officers Sunday night.

It started just before 10 p.m. when officers tried to pull over a red Ford Mustang in the 3500 block of Ash Street. The car was reportedly speeding and driving in the wrong lane.

Police say the car drove 4 blocks before it turned into a parking lot in the 3300 block of Stateline. The officer reportedly had on their siren and lights but the driver, later identified as 27-year-old LeRoydrick Dickerson, went to the back of the building, parked and got out.

Dickerson began walking away from the officers and car, according to police. He then reportedly ignored officers request to stop and started reaching for his waistband.

Fearing that he was reaching for a weapon, officers say they caught up to Dickerson, got him on the ground and handcuffed him after a brief struggle.

After Dickerson was taken into custody, officers say they found a loaded .22 caliber pistol in his front pocket where he was reaching when he refused to stop.

Officers also found a large sum of money, a digital scale, and a large bag of marijuana in his pockets. After searching the car, officers found another small bag of marijuana and another loaded pistol.

Dickerson is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

He was previously convicted of theft of a firearm and was sentenced to 3 years in ADC. He is currently on supervised probation.

