Harrison Co. man arrested, charged for shooting at deputy

A man is behind bars after Harrison County Sheriff's deputies say he fired at them and reportedly stabbed another man several times in his home.

It happened around 7 p.m. on May 7 in the 5800 block of Cooks Road in Marshall, Texas.

Authorities say Joseph Sadecki allegedly stabbed 59-year-old Tony Franklin with a knife, leaving him semi-conscious and bleeding in the bathroom of his home. The victim sustained injuries to his torso, face, and wrist.

According to deputies, Franklin’s wife called 911 and claimed she saw the alleged suspect running from the location.

Afterward, authorities say they went to the suspect’s home where they began speaking with his mother, moments later, a gunshot came from inside the home toward a deputy.

After a short negotiation, deputies say Sadecki came out of the residence and surrendered without further incident.

The residence was secured and a weapon that was fired at deputies was recovered, according to deputies.

Sadecki was arraigned on May 8, 2017, and bond was set at $275,000 for the aggravated assault and criminal attempt of capital murder of a police officer.

Debra Sadecki, believed to be Joseph's mother, was arrested and arraigned on interference with the duties of a public servant and bond was set at $2500.

