Former AMIKids school director appears in court

By Nick Lawton, Reporter
Tara Taylor (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
AMIKids - Caddo is an alternative charter middle school on Hutchinson St. in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The former principal of a Caddo Parish alternative charter school made her appearance in Caddo Parish court Monday morning after being arrested Fall of 2016.

Tara Taylor, the former executive director of AMIKids, faces a charge of Child Abuse.

She and two other school employees were arrested back on October 20, 2016, accused of not reporting a possible sexual assault on campus to police.

Last October, AMI board member Ted Cox said a student at the school informed school leaders that she was sexually assaulted on the Hutchinson St. campus, but no one contacted police.

Educators are considered mandatory reporters. By law, they are required to contact police if a student comes to them with allegations of sexual assault.

During Monday morning's hearing before Judge Brady O'Callaghan, Taylor appeared with her attorney, Ron Micitto.

According to prosecuting attorney and Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Monique Metoyer, Micitto told the judge he intended to file more discoveries in the case.

While nothing was decided during Monday's hearing, Metoyer says Taylor's next hearing has been set for July 24.

