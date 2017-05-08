I-20 W near Airline Drive reopens after 6 vehicle crash - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

I-20 W near Airline Drive reopens after 6 vehicle crash

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
Police are working to clear a crash involved six cars that sent 2 people to the hospital with minor injuries. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) Police are working to clear a crash involved six cars that sent 2 people to the hospital with minor injuries. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
(Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development traffic camera) (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development traffic camera)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Westbound traffic on Interstate 20 in Bossier City reopened Monday after a 6 vehicle crash, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. just before the Airline Drive exit.

Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale said 6 vehicles were involved in the crash and 2 people were taking to the hospital with minor injuries. 

DOTD said traffic was not passing through the area and congestion had reached I-220.

All westbound traffic was diverted onto I-220 westbound until the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly