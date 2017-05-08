I-20 W near Airline Drive reopens after 6 vehicle crash

Police are working to clear a crash involved six cars that sent 2 people to the hospital with minor injuries. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Westbound traffic on Interstate 20 in Bossier City reopened Monday after a 6 vehicle crash, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. just before the Airline Drive exit.

Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale said 6 vehicles were involved in the crash and 2 people were taking to the hospital with minor injuries.

DOTD said traffic was not passing through the area and congestion had reached I-220.

I-20 West is closed before Airline Drive due to an accident. Traffic is not passing through. Congestion has reached I-220. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 8, 2017

All westbound traffic was diverted onto I-220 westbound until the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.