Bike path coming to South Highland

Bike paths will soon be added to Gilbert Dr. in the South Highland Neighborhood of Shreveport.

City leaders recently held multiple meetings with the biking community to get their feedback on where they would like to see change.

Some bikers say Gilbert Dr. is not exactly where they want to see bike paths and that there are other areas that are more urgent. However, officials say that area is just phase-one and that it will be cost effective since the roads are already wide enough to put the bike lanes in.

The city will be holding an infrastructure meeting Monday to discuss the bike paths further.

Engineers with the project say the work has already been awarded to contractors and they hope to have the signage and lines paved by May 25th.

May is National Bike Month.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.