Search resumes for missing teen in Black Bayou Lake

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen that fell into the Black Bayou Lake while fishing.

Caddo sheriff’s deputies have suspended their search for the night for a teenager who went missing in Black Bayou Lake while fishing Saturday night.

Search for teen missing in Black Bayou Lake suspended for the night

Caddo sheriff's deputies and dive crews will resume their search of an area lake Monday morning in hopes of finding a teen who fell into the lake over the weekend.

Search crews have been searching Black Bayou Lake since Saturday night for a 14-year-old.

Sergeant Chad Davis says the teen fell into the lake while fishing around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say four teenagers were fishing when one stood up, capsizing the boat.

The three others were able to swim to safety and call for help.

Sgt. Chad Davis said it's his understanding that at least one of the three others tried to save the missing teenager, but was unable to do so.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are helping with the search effort, as well.

