Family of teen missing in lake pleads for answers, closure

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen that fell into the Black Bayou Lake while fishing.

Caddo sheriff’s deputies have suspended their search for the night for a teenager who went missing in Black Bayou Lake while fishing Saturday night.

Search for teen missing in Black Bayou Lake suspended for the night

The family of a teenager missing in Black Bayou Lake wants him brought home to them.

"We just want some answers and some closure, somebody to help us find him," said Cyd Collins, who nephew went missing when a boat capsized May 6.

Family members have identified the missing teenager as 15-year-old Deontay Johnson, of Rodessa.

"Having a loved one come up missing is never easy," family spokesman Benji House said.

"We are just standing beside them, standing behind them and holding them up the best we can."

Searchers plan to return to the lake Tuesday morning to resume their search.

Johnson and three friends were on board the boat when it capsized about 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities say.

Sheriff's Sgt. Chad Davis has said that it is his understanding that at least one of the three others tried to save Johnson.

They then swam to safety and called for help.

Searchers have since spent two days combing Black Bayou Lake.

Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents are helping with the search.

Meantime, counselors were made available Monday at North Caddo Elementary/Middle, the school in Vivian that Johnson attended, school spokeswoman Diane Atkins said.

The supervisor of counseling, members of the ministerial alliance and counselors under the school district's psychologist were on campus as well as at North Caddo High School, she said.

