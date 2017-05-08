Family IDs teen missing in Black Bayou Lake

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen that fell into the Black Bayou Lake while fishing.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen that fell into the Black Bayou Lake while fishing.

Caddo sheriff’s deputies have suspended their search for the night for a teenager who went missing in Black Bayou Lake while fishing Saturday night.

Search for teen missing in Black Bayou Lake suspended for the night

The family of a teenager missing in the Black Bayou lake has identified the teen as 14-year-old Deontay Johnson.

Searchers have been looking for the teen since Saturday when a boat he was on with three other friends capsized around 7 p.m, authorities say.

They returned Monday morning to Black Bayou Lake to continue looking for the 14-year-old boy.

That effort has since been called off for the day.

Meantime, counselors were made available at North Caddo Elementary/Middle, the school in Vivian that Johnson attended, school spokeswoman Diane Atkins said.

The supervisor of counseling, members of the ministerial alliance and counselors under the school district's psychologist were on campus as well as at North Caddo High School, she said.

Sheriff's Sgt. Chad Davis said it's his understanding that at least one of the three others tried to save the missing teenager.

They then swam to safety and called for help.

Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents are helping with the search.

