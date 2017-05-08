ETBU advances to ASC Championship

RICHARDSON, Texas – In the American Southwest Conference Red Bracket Final, the East Texas Baptist University baseball team topped the University of Texas at Dallas in extra-innings 11-7 to play in the ASC Gold Championship Round next weekend. ETBU went 3-0 on the weekend to move to 30-13 overall this season. #13 UT Dallas drops to 32-11 overall after finishing 2-2 in the tournament bracket.

The game remained quiet until the top of the third inning when ETBU exploded for four runs. Zach Compton started the scoring with a two-run double to plate Jaxon Rader and Mason Aldredge. Conner Combs scored on a wild pitch, and Casey Combs brought home Compton to give ETBU a 4-0 lead. UT Dallas answered with two runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to tie the game at 4-4. Casey Combs singled home a run in the top of the fifth inning to put ETBU on top 5-4.

UT Dallas would grab the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 6-5 over ETBU. Conner Combs would lead off the top of the seventh inning with a solo homerun to tie the game at 6-6. UT Dallas retook the lead in the eighth on an RBI single, giving the Comets a 7-6 lead. Casey Combs would hit an RBI single with two outs in the top of the ninth to extend the game, and tie the game at 7-7. With two outs in the top of the 10th inning, Compton unloaded on a 2-2 count to drill a grand slam over the left field fence to give ETBU the lead for good at 11-7.

Conner Combs and Casey Combs led the team with three hits each, followed by Rader, Aldredge, Compton, and Jeremy Bateman with two hits each. Compton led the way with six runs batted in, followed by Casey Combs with three RBI.

Chad Boudreaux picks up his first win of the season, moving to 1-1. Boudreaux pitched 2.0 innings and only allowed one hit, striking out two batters. Garret Penny pitched 1.0 inning and allowed only two hits. Logan Sprinkle allowed two earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched.

Isaish Swann got four hits to lead the Comets, followed by Josh Covey with three hits. UT Dallas had 16 hits in the 10 innings pitched. Junior Escobar picked up the loss in relief, allowing four runs on two hits in 1.0 innings pitched.

Casey Combs was named the ASC Red Bracket Tournament Most Valuable Player after going 10-13 in the three games played, with three RBI. Aldredge, Dylan Sumpter, Blake Corbin, and Compton were all named to the Red Bracket All-Tournament team.

ETBU will await to see the winner of the UT Tyler and Concordia game in the Blue Bracket Championship game. #3 seed ETBU will play a best of three series at the highest seed location for the ASC Tournament title.