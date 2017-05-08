ETBU advances to ASC Championship

A gunman robbed a Bossier City fast-food restaurant about 10:38 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A gunman robbed a Bossier City fast-food restaurant about 10:38 p.m. Sunday.More >>
When the need arises, here's where to get sandbags in Bossier Parish.More >>
When the need arises, here's where to get sandbags in Bossier Parish.More >>
Caddo sheriff’s deputies have suspended their search for the night for a teenager who went missing in Black Bayou Lake while fishing Saturday night.More >>
Caddo sheriff’s deputies have suspended their search for the night for a teenager who went missing in Black Bayou Lake while fishing Saturday night.More >>
Texarkana, Texas, workers recently found a new children's slide partially melted and the ground charred in a city park.More >>
Texarkana, Texas, workers recently found a new children's slide partially melted and the ground charred in a city park.More >>
Up for discussion by the commission is the company's practice of accepting "binding reservations" to hold customers' place in line for its three-wheel vehicle.More >>
Up for discussion by the commission is the company's practice of accepting "binding reservations" to hold customers' place in line for its three-wheel vehicle.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will close LA Highway 169 between Highway 1 and Mooringsport Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will close LA Highway 169 between Highway 1 and Mooringsport Sunday afternoon.More >>
Monday marks the halfway point for this year's legislative session. Lawmakers expected to focus almost entirely on budget and tax reform proposals, but that hasn’t been the case.More >>
Monday marks the halfway point for this year's legislative session. Lawmakers expected to focus almost entirely on budget and tax reform proposals, but that hasn’t been the case.More >>
An early morning fire heavily damaged a Shreveport home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Sunday morning.More >>
An early morning fire heavily damaged a Shreveport home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Sunday morning.More >>
Texarkana, Ark. fire investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire Saturday afternoon.More >>
Texarkana, Ark. fire investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen that fell into the Black Bayou Lake while fishing.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen that fell into the Black Bayou Lake while fishing.More >>