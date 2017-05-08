LSU-S forces deciding RRAC championship game

Provided by LSUS Media Department

SHREVEPORT, La – The Pilots needed a win in game eight of the Red River Athletic Tournament to force a deciding game Monday night to decide the 2017 Conference Tournament Championship, and they did. Jarvis got the bases loaded in the ninth down by two before a game ending double play. The Pilots won by a final score of 7-5 to improve to 37-19 while Jarvis Christian fell 33-26.

The Pilots got an outstanding start from freshman Cade Gibson (FR/Ruston, Louisiana) who went 8 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Cade worked out of a lot of jams and gave the Pilots more than they could ever asked for.

"Cade continues to surprise me," said Pilot shortstop Kevin Rosario (SR/Hollywood, Florida). "He told me before the game that he was going to do all he could for the team. I love that guy."

Head coach Brent Lavallee simply said, "Cade is unreal."

In the sixth inning with the Pilots leading 7-4, Jarvis loaded the bases with nobody out. With the momentum leaning towards the Bulldogs, Gibson got two pop-ups and a ground out to get out of the jam.

"It was huge to get out of that jam," said Gibson. "After that, I felt in control of the game and trusted my defense that always has my back."

The game headed to the bottom of the ninth with the Pilots still leading 7-4. Four straight baserunners that followed a leadoff groundout, caused Coach Lavallee to pull his left-handed freshman as Gibson was well over 100 pitches.

David Jones (FR/Denham Springs, Louisiana) came into the ball game with one out with the tying and winning runs on base. A two-strike pitch was sent up the middle but a great diving stop by Rosario who took it to second himself and threw over to first for the double play to end the ball game and Jarvis's threat.

"I just knew I was getting that ball," said Rosario. "Once I had it in my glove, I knew it was over."

"Kevin is amazing at shortstop," said Coach Lavallee. "When he believes in himself, I don't think I've seen anyone better at the position."

The Pilots offense was on fire all game long with 15 hits. Francisco Rodriguez (SR/Loiza, Puerto Rico) (2-for-4), Kevin VanAsselberg (JR/Alexandria, Louisiana) (4-for-4), Rosario (3-for-5) and Ryan Pouwells (JR/Surrey, British Columbia) (2-for-5) all had multiple hits.

With the Pilots' victory, they will play Jarvis in a winner take all scenario tomorrow. When Gibson was asked about what to expect tomorrow, he answered with "It is going to be exciting."

The winner of tomorrow night's contest will receive an automatic bid to the NAIA Opening Round so it should be an exciting matchup.

Game 1 (W, 9-7)

Facing elimination the Pilots defeated the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles 9-7 in the first game of the day. Francisco Rodriguez (2-for-3) and Ryan Pouwells (2-for-4) were the only Pilots that had multi-hits but the team had a total of 11.

Pat Day (JR/Tyler, Texas) started the game and gave the Pilots four solid innings allowing just two earned runs to one of the most potent offensives in the tournament. Landon Lewis (JR/Bossier City, Louisiana) (4-1) picked up the win after an inning and 1/3 of relief work as the Pilots took the lead in the 6th and never looked back.

Trey Robledo (SR/Fredricksburg, Texas) did a nice job in his first outing back after some much needed rest as he struck out two in his two innings of work. Justin Donaldson (JR/Walker, Louisiana) tossed the final inning and 2/3 to hold off the charging Eagles who scored four runs in their final two at-bats.