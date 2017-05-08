Male robs Sonic in Bossier City, flees toward Barksdale Annex

Someone robbed the Sonic Drive-In in the 2800 block of Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City about 10:38 p.m. May 7. (Source: Google Maps)

Bossier City police are investigating the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant.

It happened about 10:38 p.m. Sunday at the Sonic Drive-In in the 2800 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

A male who had his face covered drew a gun and demanded money from an employee, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

The gunman got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

He last was seen running toward the Barksdale Annex neighborhood, Natale said.

No one was hurt during the holdup.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

