Bossier to offer sandbags at more locations during flooding

Sandbags are being loaded into storage bins at five sites in Bossier Parish. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Bossier Parish is staging sandbags at five sites throughout the parish to help property owners more quickly respond to flooding, if necessary.

Workers are loading sandbags into six storage containers. Each holds about 3,500 sandbags.

“These are shipping containers that are waterproof and conducive to storing items for the long term,” Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said. “We wanted to get a head start in case of an event that would require sandbags.

"And the units are conveniently located for our people. This helps us be better prepared in case of emergencies.”

The bins are locked.

But an official has been designated to help individuals get the sandbags when they need them.

The Police Jury is putting two storage bins at its highway maintenance facility at 410 Mayfield St. in Benton.

People needing sandbags from that location should call Mark Coutee at (318) 965-3752.

Following are the remaining four containers, by location, and their contacts.

Elm Grove: South Bossier Fire District 2, 3551 Louisiana Highway 527; Fire Chief Kenny Tyson at (318) 987-2555.

Haughton: Haughton Fire District 1, 4494 U.S. Highway 80; Fire Chief Robert Roe at (318) 949-9440.

Haughton: Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave.; Mayor Jack Hicks at (318)) 949-9401.

Plain Dealing: Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto. The contact has yet to be announced.

