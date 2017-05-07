New playground equipment found melted, ground charred

Playground equipment newly installed in Beverly Park in Texarkana, Texas, was found melted and charred May 5. (Source: City of Texarkana, Texas, Facebook page)

Texarkana, Texas, workers recently found a new children's slide partially melted and the ground charred in a city park.

A post on the city's Facebook page indicates it happened sometime the night of May 4 in Beverly Park.

Officials did not say whether it appeared to have been an accident or an act of vandalism.

Texarkana has been replacing playground equipment in its city parks as part of its capital improvement plan.

The City Council has approved $14.4 million for projects set to be completed during fiscal year 2017-18.

In addition to the playground equipment, the 11 projects for fiscal year 2017-18 include dredging the Spring Lake Park pond, replacing roofs on the community centers, health department and city buildings, improving various parking lots and installing new lights on ballfields at Spring Lake and Wallace parks.

The funding also includes design work on the airport terminal, Perot Theatre Restoration and Art Park, and the fire station relocations.

