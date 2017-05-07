Search for teen missing in Black Bayou Lake suspended for the night

Caddo sheriff’s deputies have suspended their search for the night for a teenager who went missing in Black Bayou Lake while fishing Saturday night.

With the arrival of daylight, two divers rotated in and out of the lake looking for any sign of the 14-year-old boy.

"They're just doing, you know, tether draws back and forth in a certain area where we have a pretty good point of disappearance," sheriff's Sgt. Chad Davis explained.

Searchers were out looking from around 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and will resume their search Monday morning, the sheriff's office reports.

Sheriff's Lt. Donna Jackson, of the marine unit, said divers are searching an area about 100 feet wide.

Their search has been complicated by underwater debris and obstacles such as trees, stumps, logs and trot lines, she said.

Davis said the teen disappeared about 7 p.m. Saturday off Highway 1 just south of Rodessa.

Four teenage boys were fishing when one stood up, capsizing the boat.

The others - ages 17, 16, and 15 - tried to help the 14-year-old.

They then swam to the bank, where one flagged down a citizen who called 911.

None was wearing a life jacket.

Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents are helping with the search.

