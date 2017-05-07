Search for missing teen on Black Bayou Lake continues

Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are continuing their search for a teenager who went missing in Black Bayou Lake Saturday night.

Deputies are on the scene with marine rescue units and a dive team still looking for the teen who fell into the lake while fishing.

Deputies received the call just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. It happened just south of Rodessa, off Highway 1.

Officials say four teenagers were fishing when one stood up, capsizing the boat.

Three of them were able to swim to safety.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is assisting CPSO with the search, according to CPSO dispatch.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.