Early morning fire heavily damages Shreveport home

An early morning fire heavily damaged a Shreveport home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Sunday morning.

Shreveport firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Nicholson St. around 5:20 a.m. after reports of heavy fire coming from the side and rear of a wood framed home.

Two dozen firefighters had the blaze under control in 13 minutes according to Shreveport Fire Department spokesperson Skip Pinkston.

The home was vacant and did not have utilities connected.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

