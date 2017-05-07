Firefighters battle blaze in Texarkana, AR

Texarkana, Ark. fire investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Grand St. around 1:15 p.m. when kids playing and working outside saw smoke coming from the roof.

Investigators say the home was in the process of being remodeled and has burned once before.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

