Highway 169 to close as authorities investigate fatal crash

Authorities are at the scene of a major wreck that sent one woman to the hospital on April 18. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will close LA Highway 169 between Highway 1 and Mooringsport Sunday afternoon.

The closure will take place from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

During that time, authorities say they will be further investigating a deadly crash that happened on Apr. 18.

Deputies advise the public to use an alternate route.

