Caddo authorities close LA 169 to investigate fatal wreck

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office closed a state highway Sunday to re-enact a fatal wreck.

Authorities shut down Louisiana Highway 169 between Highway 1 and Mooringsport from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies advised the public to use an alternate route.

The shutdown was so authorities could further investigate a wreck April 18 that claimed the life of Oleta Tarver, one of the oldest volunteers and EMS instructors in Caddo Fire District 7 history

Caddo sheriff's investigators said Tarver was driving down LA 169 when her car left the road and struck.

