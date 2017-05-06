School bond issues have mixed results during Saturday's Texas election

Two Texas school districts asked their voters to approve bond propositions during Saturday's Texas election, but only one district got the go-ahead from its voters.

These were just two of the numerous races happening across the Lone Star state on Saturday.

Redwater ISD proposed a bond issue to raise $8 million to build a new wing onto the Redwater High School and get rid of the portable buildings now in use. The cafeteria will also undergo a renovation. The measure passed with 69 percent of the votes.

Pewitt CISD was also on the ballot for bond money. A proposed $16 million bond proposal would go toward a new elementary school. Instead, 75 percent of the district's voters were against the proposal.

There's no word on what the next step is for the school district.

The Marshall City Commission will have three new faces, after the incumbents in Districts 2, 3 & 4 lost their seats during Saturday night's election. Only Gloria Moon, who represents District 1, will retain her seat on the commission.

In complete but unofficial results, Moon won with 58 percent of the votes against her opponent, Lenora Reed.

District 2 incumbent Michael Mitchell was not able to hold to his seat. Instead, Gail Beil will take his place on the Commission, beating both Mitchell and another contender, Leo Morris, with 62 percent of the total vote.

Terri Brown will now occupy the Commission's District 3 seat after she beat incumbent Eric Neal with 53 percent of the votes.

In District 4, LaDarius Carter lost his re-election bid to his opponent, William Halliday. He won the seat by garnering 55 percent of the total votes.

