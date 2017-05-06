CPSO deputies searching for missing teen in Black Bayou Lake

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen that fell into the Black Bayou Lake while fishing.

Deputies received the call just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. It happened just south of Rodessa, off Highway 1.

Officials on the scene say that four teenagers were fishing when one stood up, capsizing the boat.

Three of them were able to swim to safety.

Deputies are actively searching for the missing boy.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is assisting CPSO with the search, according to CPSO dispatch.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as details become available.

