Driver rear-ends vehicle, sending vehicle off road

First responders were on the scene of a wreck just off of Interstate 20 in Shreveport on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Witnesses told police on the scene that a Ford pick-up truck rear-ended a Honda Pilot causing it to go into the grass on the Line Avenue exit.

The drivers of each vehicle were sent to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are holding an investigation into the cause of the wreck. No word on if any citations were issued.

