ETX school district hopes voters will approve $8 million bond for expansion

As voters submit their ballots in East Texas, a growing school district is hoping one proposed tax increase will be passed for improvements.

The last time that Redwater High School was over 20 years ago. Students now have adapted to classes in portable buildings and small public areas for students.

"In reality, we are in a dangerous situation," said Jan Aldridge, a Redwater High teacher.

Aldridge has spent the last nine years of her career teaching out of a portable building. She said that it's not always been bad but she has concerns for her student's safety.

"We are probably the first place an intruder would come," Aldridge said. "It would be so easy to get us. That scares me for my kids."

The school's cafeteria is too small to fit an entire lunch crowd to eat inside. Tables are set up in hallways and outside to accommodate the overflow.

In total, the school district has 1,000 students. An $8 million bond is needed to help the steadily growing district. The funds will come from a proposed tax increase. Homeowners with a home valued at $100,000 will be charged $80 a year.

Redwater Independent School District Superintendent Kathy Allen said that the school's faculty and students have been fabulous through these difficulties.

"I think if you look at us academically by far we are a shining star in Bowie County," Allen said. "I think you would want your child here. But, if you look at my facilities, you might say I'm not really crazy about my children having to walk outside to a math portable (buildings)."

Allen added that they will still have one of the lowest tax rates in Bowie County.

