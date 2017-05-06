Barksdale at capacity for Defender of Liberty Air Show - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Barksdale at capacity for Defender of Liberty Air Show

(Source: BAFB Air Show) (Source: BAFB Air Show)
BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) -

Authorities with Barksdale Air Force Base are turning people away from Saturday’s Defenders of Liberty Air Show due to parking reaching capacity.

They are urging visitors to wait until Sunday to come out and see the show since there is no more available parking.

The public is welcomed back Sunday as the gates will open at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 11 a.m.

Here’s a list of roads to help minimize traffic.

Find more information on this year’s air show here

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly