Bossier police searching for person of interest in stolen vehicle inquiry

Bossier authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

He is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a white colored 2004 Ford F-250 on April 21 in the 700 block of Horseshoe Blvd., according to Bossier Crime Stoppers.

The truck had a clear beacon light on top, an auxiliary fuel tank in the bed and large brush guard on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

