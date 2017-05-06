DeSoto deputies looking for wanted man

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers Felon of the Week Program is asking for the public’s help in finding a man in the area.

Dewayne Partner, 33, of Mansfield is wanted for domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse child endangerment and possessing or dealing with unregistered or illegally transferred weapons.

Partner stands 6’0” and weighs 175 pounds.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that results in Partner’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-505-STOP.

