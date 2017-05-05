Driver runs from wreck in Shreveport

Police are searching for one driver that ran from the scene of a wreck in Shreveport on Friday night.

Police received the call just before 9:45 p.m. It happened near the intersection of Youree Drive and E. Herndon Street.

Officers on the scene said that the driver of an SUV took off running moments after the crash.

At least one person involved has received life-threatening injuries.

As of 10:15 p.m. there are 11 police units on the scene.

This is a developing story.

