SPD officer stops man from torching van

Shreveport police are searching for a man that unsuccessfully attempted to ignite a mini-van on Friday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Lillian Street. That's in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

Police say an officer spotted the man during a routine patrol of the area. A short chase followed but the man escaped.

A search was conducted using K-9 officers, but police were unable to find him. The damage to the van was minor.

The unsuccessful arsonist is described as being over 6" feet tall and heavy set.

Officers are working with the vehicle's owner to possibly find out who may have wanted to destroy their property.

Shreveport Fire Department is also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website www.lockemup.org.

