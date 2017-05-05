KSLA anchor soars with the Blue Angels

Chances are you've heard and or seen the world-famous team burning up the skies over Shreveport-Bossier preparing for the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Airshow. Our own Marie Waxel was on board for one of those rides and it's all caught on camera.

Very few people will ever get the opportunity to fly with the best aviators in the world, and Friday she was honored to join that exclusive club.

For nearly 45 minutes, Navy LT Brandon Hempler demonstrated a series of maneuvers performed during airshows.

"It was during that loop that I got the most surreal feeling," Waxel explained, "I would've never imagined to feel this calm inside an F-A 18 Hornet."

"I got the full package," she continued.

We hit the sound barrier twice during that flight, and our readout showed we pulled 7.4 g's during our carrier break before landing.

Just to give you perspective the human body can pull about 4 to 5 g's without breathing techniques before they pass out.

"While I'm proud to say I stayed awake the whole ride, I'm a little embarrassed to say I pulled the bag after last maneuver, thankfully it stayed empty," exclaimed Waxel.

You can catch the Blue Angels in person this weekend on Barkdale Air Force base during the airshow.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.