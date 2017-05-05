Bossier man committed to serving airmen gets ride of a lifetime with Blue Angels

In less than 24 hours all eyes will be on the sky as the Blue Angels along with a host of other acts take flight for the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Airshow.

Before the team takes flight, two community leaders got the chance to earn their wings this week on one of the world famous fighter jets.

On Wednesday, Bossier Parish Detective Mike Lombardino took the ride of his life, on Friday, it was Trey McGuire's turn.

McGuire's flight was extra special for the airmen on base.

"At this point I really don't know who's more excited myself, or his family members that are over here, or Trey sitting in the seat," expressed MSgt. Shane Shehane, "He just does so much, so to see him to be able to get up there and get something in return is amazing, but Trey will be the first want to tell you that's not what he does it four, he does it to truly give back to the airmen and the people of the community."

He's the director of The Warrior Network.. a non-profit that works closely with serving those who serve on Barksdale Air Force base.

Providing personal support and community connections to airmen and their families.

"For those around the base and in the community that know Trey, he's probably the best friend of just about everybody around here, he's an awesome guy, he runs an awesome network," Shehane continued.

With his family and friends looking on.. it was time to rock and roll.

"That was awesome that was awesome," said McGuire, "There are no words for that there are not words for that."

Coming off of the thrill of a lifetime... McGuire struggled to describe the adventure.

He's now heading into the airshow weekend with an even greater respect for those in the sky.

"We don't think about what they do during the air show, we're standing down here we don't get what they're doing so that was the experience of a lifetime right there," explained McGuire.

