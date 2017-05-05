Air show parking, traffic: What you need to know

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels are in town for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show, but that didn't stop some of them from paying a visit to some special patients Friday morning.

Some of the Blue Angels stopped at the children's hospital at University Health

Bossier City police are taking steps to help minimize traffic congestion for this weekend's airshow at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The Defenders of Liberty Airshow will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. As events wrap up each day, traffic will be directed to exit the base using a contra-flow route through the base's west gate, also known as Barksdale's Shreveport gate, according to a news release from Bossier City Police Department.

The contra-flow will begin between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The planned traffic route will remain in place until most vehicles have exited the base.

Police are advising drivers not attending the air show to use Arthur Ray Teague Parkway as an alternative north-south route to Barksdale Boulevard. Drivers traveling near the base during the weekend should expect traffic delays.

Additional Bossier City police officers will be stationed in front of the base's west gate on Barksdale Boulevard to help traffic enter and exit the base as quickly and safely as possible, according to a news release.

The flow of traffic at all other entrances and exits to the base will remain unchanged.

Parking at Mike Wood Park at 2200 Dennis St. will be limited due to recent rains. Drivers will not be allowed to park in grassy areas of the park and are limited to the 163 paved parking spaces inside the park.

A Bossier City Parks and Recreation employee will be stationed at the park entrance and will only be able to let in 163 vehicles in. Guests may enter as determined by the employee when parking becomes available.

The gates to Mike Wood Park will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Find more information on this year's air show here.?

