Event Forecast: Barksdale AFB Defenders of Freedom 2017 Airshow

The Barksdale AFB Defenders of Freedom Airshow will be one for the books, weather-wise. You could not ask for better conditions than what we have in store. The free air show will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6 & 7 beginning at 11 a.m. with gates opening to the public at 9 a.m.

This year's show features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the top aerobatic pilots in the world, the Canadian Skyhawks and of course a wide array of aircraft from across the country.

Saturday will bring in a day full of abundant sunshine. It will be a bit cool in the morning, so grab the jacket if you're planning on being at the airshow when the gates open. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at 9 a.m., but will quickly warm to the mid-70s by the time the show begins. Daytime highs will top out in the low 80s. Sunglasses and sunscreen will be needed, as we won't be getting much shade from any cloud cover on base.

Sunday will be a bit warmer. When gates open, temperatures will already be in the upper 60s. Sunshine will once again dominate the forecast with temperatures in the upper 70s, as the show begins at 11 a.m. Be sure to stay hydrated, and apply and re-apply that sunscreen. Daytime highs will reach the mid to even upper 80s on Sunda but it won't be feeling all that muggy, so it will make for a comfortable day.

